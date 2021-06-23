Chris Brown being investigated for allegedly hitting woman in head - reports

The pop star is the suspect in a battery report made by the LAPD, a spokesperson for the department told TMZ and Us Weekly.

Brown infamously beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, but went on to have several run-ins with the law for violence against women and men over the years since.

In the latest incident, the woman reportedly claimed she got into an argument at Brown's home before he struck her.

One of the reports says the "slap" made the woman's weave fall off, but she was otherwise uninjured.

Last month, the LAPD was sent to Brown's home to break up a large birthday party.

The 'Kiss Kiss' hitmaker has not been arrested over the latest alleged assault as he was reportedly "not at the location" when officers arrived.

Photo file Caption: Pop star Chris Brown