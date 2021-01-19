Bridgerton re-imagined on TikTok by US singer Abigail Barlow

The American has started work on a musical version of Chris Van Dusen's hit new Netflix show.

So far it includes original songs based on the show. Other users can add their own verses using the app's Duet feature.

Barlow and her writing partner Emily Bear have "big dreams" of turning it into a full-scale production.

"I've always posted my original music on TikTok so this was no different," she explained to to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.

"I was just so inspired on a different level of someone else's creativity. I thought, immediately, 'Well, this could be something that I could see on stage so I put it on TikTok just like I do [with] my pop songs that I write; and immediately people started getting invested and really wanted to hear more.

"So from then on it just became like a rocket that has been shooting since the first song. It's amazing."

The songs Oceans Away and Burn for You have been widely shared on TikTok, leading to the pair recording fully orchestrated versions.

The show is based on a series of historical romance novels written by Julia Quinn and focuses on the Bridgerton family - a widow and her eight offspring as they navigate high society in Regency England.

Burn for You is about the relationship between two of Bridgerton's leads, Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

It launched on Netflix on Christmas Day and has been described as a Regency-era Gossip Girl.

It's been a huge hit for the streaming giant, having been watched by 63m households in its first three weeks alone.