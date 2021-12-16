bell hooks: Author and feminist dies aged 69

She died on Wednesday at her home in Kentucky "surrounded by her family and friends", according to a statement.

hooks was considered a trailblazer within the intersectional feminism movement, and published some 40 books during her life.

Her real name was Gloria Jean Watkins but she adopted her great-grandmother's name Bell Blair Hooks for her writing.

However, hooks deliberately styled her own name with lower case letters to focus attention on her message rather than herself.

She said she wanted readers to focus on the "substance of books, not who I am".

hooks wrote regularly about feminism, racism, culture, capitalism, politics, gender roles, love, and spirituality.

In particular, she wrote about how a person's race, gender and social class were interconnected.

"We [cannot] see gains for feminism distinct and separate from other struggles," she once said.

Her niece, Ebony Motley, posted a statement on Twitter confirming the news of her death.

"The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as [a] poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic and social activist," the statement said.

hooks was born on 25 September 1952 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and was the fourth of seven siblings.

She attended segregated schools in Christian County before going on to Stanford University in California. She earned a master's in English at the University of Wisconsin and a doctorate in literature at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Her first book, Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, was published in 1981.

hooks went on to release more than 40 books, ranging from essays and poetry to children's books.

"My work is so eclectic; it spans such a broad spectrum," she once said in an interview.