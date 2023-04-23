Australian stage and screen icon Barry Humphries has died aged 89

He was best known for his comic alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, but also appeared in more than 20 films and authored numerous books and stage plays.

ABC reports a statement from Humphries's family said he passed away peacefully in Sydney while surrounded by family.

"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," the statement said.

"With over seventy years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of Art in all its forms. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many.

"His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, where he had earlier been admitted due to ongoing complications from hip surgery.

Barry Humphries speaks after winning the Wizard of Oz award for his fictional character Sir Les Patterson during the Oldie Of The Year Awards 2021 at The Savoy Hotel in London on 19 October, 2021. Photo: AFP / Pool / Chris Jackson