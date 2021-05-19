Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate wedding

The 27-year-old American singer tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people over the weekend, the PA news agency reported.

Ms Grande announced in December she was engaged to the Los Angeles real estate agent, 25.

Their wedding took place at her home in California, according to reports.

A representative for the singer told PA: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The TMZ website said the ceremony took place at Grande's property in Montecito, a celebrity hotspot in southern California where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also live.