Angela Bassett becomes the first actor from MCU to win a Golden Globe

The acclaimed star, 64, won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award on Tuesday for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The American Horror Story actor beat off stiff competition from Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

In her acceptance speech, Bassett dedicated her award to her Black Panther co-stars and remembered the late Chadwick Boseman.

“To my Marvel/Disney family... the cast and the crew... weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” she said. “We embarked on this journey together.

“We loved, we mourned, and we healed. And we were surrounded each and every day by the might and spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

“We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, beyond, behind and in front of the camera.”

Marvel fans took to social media in their droves to celebrate Bassett’s historic win.

One tweeted: “Angela Bassett first mcu actor to win a Golden Globe. You better put some respect on her name.”

A second enthusiastically wrote: “ANGELA BASSETT JUST BECAME THE FIRST GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER FOR A MCU ROLE. BRAVOOOO!!!”.

“Angela Bassett becomes the first MCU actor to win a major golden globe award for her work in a Marvel movie,” another commented.

“This is just astounding. HERSTORY MADE!”

Bassett’s success comes 30 years after her first Golden Globe nomination and win for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic, What's Love Got to Do with It.