Adele finally announces rescheduled Las Vegas dates

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she said on social media as she revealed the new dates.

"I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

The decision to scrap the initial run came just 24 hours before the first show was due to take place in January.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the star told fans in a tearful Instagram post at the time.

"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, adding that "delivery delays" had also played havoc with her plans.

While many fans were supportive, others complained they had spent thousands of dollars on tickets, accommodation and plane fares, only for Adele to cancel when they were already en route to Vegas.

Since then, there have been few updates, with ticket holders left wondering if the show would ever go ahead.

Speaking to Desert Island Discs last month, Adele said she had deliberately avoided commenting on the situation.

"Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, 'I'm working on it'," she explained.

"Of course I'm working on it! I'm not gonna update you if I ain't got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment."

She added that the "brutal" backlash from cancelling the shows had left her "a shell of a person".