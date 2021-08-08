Woman, 18, among six dead from COVID-19 in Fiji

The government also confirmed six more deaths including an 18-year-old woman.

That compares with 752 cases and seven deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Doctor James Fong said of the latest cases, 193 are from the Western Division and 489 cases from the Central Division.

Dr Fong said the latest victims died on 5 and 6 August, with three deaths in the Central Division and three in the Western Division.

He said all but two of the patients were not vaccinated.

The 18-year-old woman from Suva died at home on 5 August. Her family reported that she had a cough five days prior to her death.

A 75-year-old man from Nausori presented to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 5 August. His condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day.

A 77-year-old man from Suva presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 1 August. His condition worsened in the hospital and he died six days later.

A 50-year-old woman from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress on 29 July. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died seven days later.

*An 85-year-old woman from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress on 4 August. Her family reported that she had a fever and cough two days prior to her admission. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died two days later/

A 59-year-old woman from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress on 4 August. Her family reported that she had a fever, cough and shortness of breath one week prior to presentation. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died two days later.

Photo file