Victoria records highest daily tally of 1965 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 17,199 and the total death toll for the current outbreak to 80.

At state-run sites, 41,177 doses of the vaccine were administered, with more than 56 percent of Victoria's over-16 population now fully vaccinated.

It comes as the City of Mildura was thrust into a seven-day lockdown at 11:59pm yesterday in response to a concerning jump in case numbers.

Meanwhile, Greater Shepparton and Moorabool Shire leave their week-long snap lockdown, with public health officials "confident that both the lockdown - and the commitment of the community - have slowed potential growth".