Tahiti Vice-President wedding probed for ignoring COVID-19 rules

The marriage event was reportedly attended by President Edouard Fritch and all of the territory's cabinet.

News website Tahiti Infos reports the French High Commission saying that health protocols for mass gatherings were not followed.

The new limits had been imposed after a resurgence of COVID-19 in July saw a massive influx in numbers being admitted to hospital.

These changes require that people attending social events are seated, six per table, with tables one metre apart, no musical or artistic events, and that masks are used extensively.

There has been no comment from the government but widespread criticism on social media about the event being held.

However the high commissioner has reminded the population of the importance of following the protocols and asked the prosecutor to open an investigation.

In the past year, more than 19,000 people in the territory caught COVID-19, and 144 people died.

Photo: AFP Caption: French Polynesian President Gaston Tong Sang (R), Polynesian Minister of Health Jules Ienfa (L) and Minister of Education Tearii Alpha (C)