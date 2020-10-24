 

Tahiti closes in on 6000 Covid-19 cases

15:08, October 24, 2020
French Polynesia has recorded almost 700 new Covid-19 cases in the past two days, raising the total to 5859.

The authorities said 2154 cases were active as the pandemic showed no sign of slowing.

20 people died while 78 were in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

All but 62 cases were detected after the borders were reopened in July and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished to boost tourism.

Cultural and sporting events involving the public have been called off.

A nine-hour curfew is being reintroduced on order from Paris, but it has been adjusted by the French High Commission to apply to only Tahiti and Moorea.

     

