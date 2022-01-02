 

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Fiji

BY: Loop Pacific
11:59, January 2, 2022
96 reads

Fiji has reported 805 new cases of Covid-19 since the last update on 29 December last year.

The Ministry of Health has reported two deaths taking the death toll to 700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Both cases had pre-existing medical conditions according to Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong.

He said while both these deaths occurred in individuals who have been immunised with 2 doses of the vaccine, they both had significant underlying medical conditions and were over the age of 50.

He adds it is known that these factors place a person at higher risk of severe disease, even if fully vaccinated.

A total of 316 new cases were recorded on Thursday, 223 new cases on Friday and 266 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 805 cases recorded since the last update, the highest number of 388 cases were recorded in the Northern Division; 134 cases were recorded in the Western Division, and 283 cases were recorded in the Central Division.

 

Photo file 

     

Tags: 
Fiji
COVID-19
805 new cases
2 deaths
  • 96 reads