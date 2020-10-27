PNG public reminded to remain vigilant against COVID-19

To date, Papua New Guinea has 588 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. The National Capital District (NCD) has the highest number of cases with 342, followed by Western Province with 203. There are 14 provinces in the country that have reported cases.

“I remind all the provinces to continue and sustain your preparedness efforts. Use this opportunity to build your capacity and do not wait until a case is reported, ” Manning said.

There has been no COVID-19 case reported Sunday, but the public is reminded to continue to practice hygiene measures and physical distancing of 1.5 meters in public places.

A totall of 29,002 people have been tested for coronavirus. Additional 92 samples are pending laboratory results.

There are 548 people who have recovered from COVID-19 whilst there are 33 active cases in isolation. The country’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at seven.

