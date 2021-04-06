PNG Covid-19 death toll rises to 67, total cases 7,406

This was among 368 new COVID-19 cases reported for the same period, increasing the total number of cases in PNG to 7,406.

A government statement said the recent deaths were recorded in the National Capital District, New Ireland and Morobe provinces.

The country’s Covid-19 cases now stand at 7,406 with 67 known deaths.

Twenty provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Police Commissioner and PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Controller David Manning said it was very important that the people embraced the COVID-19 health protocols or the “Niupela Pasin” to contain and stop the spread of the virus.

“There is no cure for COVID-19. The only way now to stop yourself or your loved ones from getting COVID-19 is to wear face masks, regularly wash or sanitise your hands, maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres and avoid crowds,” Manning said.

Meanwhile, Manning said the National Control Centre (NCC) is aware that there is a huge interest from the public about the number of active Covid-19 cases and the number of people who had Covid-19 and recovered.

He said active and recovered cases are not currently reported by the NCC because these data are not available at the national level.

Each Provincial Health Authority (PHA) is responsible for monitoring and reporting data on cases identified in their respective province.

Manning further said that in order to track active and recovered cases in PNG it is necessary for each PHA to monitor all positive cases in their province for the periods of time mentioned above and regularly share the information about the clinical status of their isolated cases with the NCC.