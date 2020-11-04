Papua New Guinea nears 600 cases of Covid-19

It takes the country's total confirmed cases of the virus to the verge of 600.

A 30-year-old man from Tari Pori District is the first reported case of the coronavirus in

Hela Province.

West New Britain also reported four new cases - three males and one female, all from Talasea District.

The national pandemic controller's office says all the new cases were symptomatic at the time of testing.

Rapid response teams are conducting case investigations and contact tracing.

To date, PNG has confirmed 597 cases and seven covid-related deaths.

The controller, David Manning, said ten cases are active.