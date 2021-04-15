Pacific countries press ahead with AstraZeneca rollout

That is despite several European countries and Australia limiting its use because of safety concerns.

In Australia, the Pfizer vaccine is now the preferred option for people under 50, Britain is offering an alternative for those under 30, while France and Belgium recommend AstraZeneca be given to those 55 and over.

European regulators said earlier this month they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and a rare blood clotting problem that led to a small number of deaths.

Several Pacific island countries are only offering the AstraZeneca jab and have been supplied this by the Covax facility - an international health grouping set up to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.

The countries' vaccination campaigns are gathering pace including in Fiji, where hundreds of thousands in the tourism dependent country are out of work because of Covid-19.

Musician and entrepreneur Apakuki Nalawa, 32, went to the Vodafone Arena on the outskirts of Suva for his jab and said he wanted to see borders open and his livelihood back.

"I couldn't wait to get it because I know that we've all been shook by this whole pandemic and I think it's time for everyone just to move forward and get the vaccine and hopefully get the next shot in a few months and get things rolling," he said.

Any hesitancy around getting a jab against Covid-19 is easing off as more get vaccinated, health authorities have told Fiji media, and the government is opening up the vaccinations to more people, according to RNZ Pacific correspondent in Suva, Lice Movono.

"They have a lot of AstraZeneca that's coming out of the Covax facility and they do need to finish their stocks very quickly because the expiration date on these stocks is very near," she said.

Tonga starts vaccinating around 2200 frontline workers with AstraZeneca on Thursday.

Matangi Tonga journalist Mary Fonua said Tonga did not have the luxury of choice when it came to vaccines.

"The alternatives require cold storage that we don't have - the alternatives are very hard to get - we'd be at the end of the queue and there's a lot of other reasons, so Tonga hasn't jumped into this.

"They've been looking at this for months and we're finally very pleased that there is some vaccine coming through."

Next week, Solomon Islands plans to begin its rollout of AstraZeneca vaccinations for 17,000 people considered at risk as they live along the border with Papua New Guinea, which has a serious outbreak of Covid-19.

Health teams are already in Western and Choiseul provinces preparing to deliver the vaccine, according to a senior advisor to the health ministry there, Dr Yogesh Choudhri.