Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in Fiji

The Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the 268 cases recorded, 129 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 122 cases in the Western Division and 17 cases in the North.

97 new cases were recorded on Friday, 71 cases on Saturday and 41 cases on Sunday and 59 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

An 82-year-old man was presented to the Raiwaqa Health Centre in respiratory distress on the 9th of this month.

He was transferred to the CWM Covid ward, where he passed away yesterday.

MOH’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said although the deceased had received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, he had multiple pre-existing medical conditions which worsened his Covid state.