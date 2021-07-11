NSW records 77 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Thirty-three of the cases have been out in the community while infectious.

NSW Health confirmed a woman in her 90s from south west Sydney died yesterday at Liverpool Hospital.

It is the first COVID death in NSW since December 2020.

She was a close contact of a locally acquired case and was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, returning a positive result early yesterday morning.

"Regrettably, that person did acquire it within the household, within the home setting. I can't stress enough that every time we risk breaking the rules or even just going about our business and not getting tested when we need to, the people whose lives and health that we're risking the most are those closest to us," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said she believed the woman was not vaccinated.

The premier said she expected a marked increase in the numbers in the next 24 hours.

"I'm anticipating the numbers in New South Wales will be greater than 100 tomorrow. Now, that's what I'm anticipating.

"And I'll be shocked if it's less than 100 this time tomorrow, of additional new cases."

Berejikian again implored the community to follow the rules. She also highlighted a new risk from essential workers, such as tradies, who visited multiple sites.

"Unfortunately, we've seen a number of cases in people doing essential work at multiple sites and then spreading the disease through work explosion and then those colleagues going home and spreading it to their loved ones."

She singled out essential workers who worked in multiple sites, from electricians to aged care workers, and advised anyone with symptoms to get tested and stay home.

"You're particularly vulnerable in getting and spreading the disease and we recommend everybody in that category to be tested and be negative before you go to work."

Deputy Commissioner Gary Warboys said 106 infringement notices were issued in the last 24 hours.

Police attended a small unit at Marrickville where they found 15 men playing cards.

"These men were in their 50s, through to just short of 90 years of age, no masks, no social distancing, clearly in an environment that was a huge risk to them, their families and their community," Warboys said.

Police were also called to a home near Sydney Olympic Park, where an 18-year-old's birthday party was taking place. There were 10 people at the party.

Of the new locally acquired cases, 55 were linked to a known case or cluster - 39 household contacts and 16 close contacts - and the source of infection for 22 cases remained under investigation.

Chant reiterated the premier's warning about staying home.

"Please stay at home and that means staying within the one household. Do not leave that household setting and do not interact with other family members."

Currently, 52 COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with 15 people in intensive care, five of whom require ventilation.

More than 48,000 tests were taken during the reporting period.