NSW records 35 new community cases

Twenty-four of those were in isolation for their infectious period.

Seven were in the community while infectious.

Berejiklian said she was pleased that the majority of today's cases had been in isolation, but household contacts remained a concern.

"I can say that the lockdown certainly has been effective in not doubling and tripling the figures that we were worried about," she said.

"Thirty-three cases are linked to a known case or cluster and 20 of these are household contacts. Again, highlighting the risk within households."

At 11.59pm yesterday (NZ time), the trans-Tasman bubble between New Zealand and Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT reopened.

The travel pause between New Zealand and Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remains in place and will be reviewed on 6 July.

Queensland records four new community cases

Queensland has recorded four locally acquired cases of COVID-19, but all the cases are linked to existing clusters.

Three new cases were found in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 47.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the fact the new positive cases had been linked to known clusters was "really, really good news".

Authorities are dealing with multiple clusters and the south-east and parts of north Queensland were sent into a lockdown last week.

The lockdown has since lifted, but restrictions remain and masks remain mandatory until July 16.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the case announced late on Sunday, a woman who is a close contact of a case at the Greek community centre, tested positive and so did her child.

"The third case is a colleague of the man who travelled up to Eumundi - he lives in Sinnamon Park. We're just getting all of his venues of concern, we're talking to him this morning," she said.

The fourth case is the partner of the man who travelled to Eumundi and has been to many of the same venues.

"They're our four new cases today, all closely linked, and we can work through those and we'll be putting out any additional venues," Dr Young said.

Meanwhile, Victoria has notched up its fifth consecutive day with no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.