Niue says it has stamped out Covid-19 in the community

Community transmission was first announced in November last year.

RNZ Pacific reports there was a peak in December with the number of positive cases reaching 390 out of a population of about 1400.

Since then, January saw 210 positive cases, which gradually decreased as people recovered and very few new cases were detected or reported to the Health Department.

Minister for Health Sauni Tongatule said he was very pleased that there are now no active cases.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work by the Health Department and Niue Foou Hospital in keeping our residents safe. There are many government agencies that have worked together as part of the covid-19 response and I wish to thank them all.

"With the continued flights to Niue, I ask that the public continues to take care and look after themselves as covid-19 is not going away."

Director General for Social Services Gaylene Tasmania said the Health Department and other external partners have worked very hard to manage the latest outbreak, particularly over the festive season.

"It was an uncertain time for many families and the community at large, but now that we know what to expect, we must not become complacent," she said.

"We continue to ask everyone to monitor themselves for Covid-like symptoms, and test. Continue to report all positive results to the Public Health Team at Niue Foou Hospital, and stay home."