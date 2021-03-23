New Zealand MIQ worker with the virus had been vaccinated

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the worker had received at least one jab.

The worker at the Grand Millennium Hotel tested positive in routine surveillance testing.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday evening the worker was asymptomatic, and further investigation was being carried out.

Hipkins said he was seeking more information on the worker's vaccination timeline.

He said officials were still working to release any locations of interest, but he understood there were not many.

"Any case is a case of concern, but in this particular case it looks like a relatively small group of potential contacts.

"It looks like it will, it should, be able to be quickly and easily contained - based on the information we've got at the moment."

The worker and their immediate household members were isolating at home in Auckland on Monday, and at the time the ministry said it was possible they would move to the Jet Park quarantine hotel today.