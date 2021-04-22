New Covid-19 restrictions in Fiji

The patient, a woman and her family were a super spreaders event on the weekend.

Fijian authorities have shut down businesses which require public interaction and halted travel in and out of the country in an escalation of Covid-19 containment measures.

This is after confirmation yesterday that it has had its first community transmission in the capital city Suva in a year.

The latest patient is a 40 year-old woman from a settlement in the densely populated suburb of Cunningham.

The family responded to a public appeal for people who attended a funeral in Lautoka, since labelled by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services as a super spreader event.

Meanwhile, there is to be no travel in and out of the country unless for or returning from medical trips.

Travel between the main island Viti Levu and the outer islands of the country is now prohibited.

The new measures will last 14 days as government tries to find 500 people who were exposed to a woman infected from a breach at an MIQ.

New Fiji health Covid-19 guildelines

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong called on people to please wear masks, practice social distancing and keep their careFIJI app on.

Higher-risk businesses, such as gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades in Viti Levu cannot open for at least the next 14 days.

Restaurants in Viti Levu may not open for in-person dining but may offer delivery and takeaway services.

The curfew hours will remain from 11pm to 4am.

Supermarkets and shops selling food and open-air markets can open so that people can buy food.

Banks, FNPF and pharmacies can open.

However, it is vital that vendors and businesses ensure strict physical distancing before opening their doors.

Make sure customers in queues are spaced out by two metres and manage crowding.

Dr Fong said all employers who can allow their employees to work from home should do so.

Other businesses and places of work can open, though staff must have careFIJI downloaded on their phones.

If someone does not have a smartphone, their contact tracing details must be recorded every day.

Customer-facing businesses should limit customer capacity to 50 percent.

The Permanent Secretary for Health said businesses that do not manage these risks with Covid-safe plans will be shut down.

"The virus is here and we cannot afford to turn a crowded market into the next centre of an outbreak," he said.