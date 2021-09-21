 

New Caledonia records 25th death since delta outbreak began

BY: Loop Pacific
08:19, September 21, 2021
In New Caledonia, 80-percent of eligible people are expected to receive their first vaccines by the middle of next month.

New Caledonia has recorded its 25th death since the delta outbreak of Covid-19 began at the beginning of September.

Health officials are reporting about 5000 people a day are receiving their first jab - with long queues of people waiting to be vaccinated in Noumea and the outer islands.

On the outskirts of Noumea in Ko We Kara, a 'vaccine park' has been set up, and people arrive from six in the morning to register, while in the Loyalty Islands and the North vaccination is possible seven days a week without an appointment at dispensaries.

     

RNZ Pacific
