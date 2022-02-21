Kiribati records two more Covid-19 deaths

The Health Ministry reports the victims were a 70-year-old man with underlying medical conditions and an 89-year-old woman who was unvaccinated.

There have been over 2,800 infections recorded across the atoll islands, with 23 new cases reported in the past two days.

The Government has extended its nationwide lockdown for another fortnight since Friday.

Authorities said the lockdown "may be longer should the need arise" due to widespread community transmissions.

They also warn that anyone that breaches the public health regulations could be arrested or face imprisonment.

Photo: Supplied/Kiribati Government caption: (Left to right) Kiribati fisheries minister Ribanataake Tiwau and Kiribati health minister Tinte Itinteang who are part of the country's Covid-19 Response Taskforce.