Kiribati records second case of COVID-19

There are now two local seafarers quarantined offshore.

Curfew begins today from 9pm-6am Friday.

Emergency alert now up from 1 to 3, masks mandatory and social gatherings banned.

Meanwhile, the Kiribati Catholic Church has told its members on South Tarawa and Betio to cease all gatherings and fundraising activities to support Government’s efforts in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Church’s Vicar General told Radio Kiribati News members are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing during church masses.

The Vicar General said the church’s restrictions will remain until Government has advised it is safe to return to normal.

The restrictions do not apply to church members in the outer islands

