 

Kiribati records second case of COVID-19

BY: Loop Pacific
14:48, May 20, 2021
38 reads

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has confirmed a second case aboard the same vessel from Papua New Guinea.

There are now two local seafarers quarantined offshore.

Curfew begins today from 9pm-6am Friday. 

Emergency alert now up from 1 to 3, masks mandatory and social gatherings banned.

Meanwhile, the Kiribati Catholic Church has told its members on South Tarawa and Betio to cease all gatherings and fundraising activities to support Government’s efforts in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Church’s Vicar General told Radio Kiribati News members are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing during church masses.

The Vicar General said the church’s restrictions will remain until Government has advised it is safe to return to normal.

The restrictions do not apply to church members in the outer islands

 

Photo file      

Source: 
PACNEWS
Tags: 
Kiribati
Second case of COVID-19
Seafarers
  • 38 reads