Four passengers test for Covid-19 in American Samoa

The group is in isolation in accordance with local protocol.

American Samoa's Health Department Clinical Service director Dr Elizabeth Lauvao said a total of 240 passengers travelled on the flight and only four adults on the flight tested positive.

Meanwhile, the government's latest update on the community spread of Covid-19 shows that the number of Covid-19-related deaths remains at 31.

And as of June 21st, the total cumulative count of Covid positive cases stands at 6,353 positives since the community outbreak was first reported on February 27.