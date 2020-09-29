Four more Solomon Island students test positive for Covid in the Philippines

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed the cases, which brought the total number of infections in nationals studying in the Philippines at 18.

The results came from the first of three rounds of testing which people waiting for repatriation flights must undertake.

The first of three flights from the Philippines is scheduled for today.

A spokesperson for the government said the infected students and their contacts would now be rescheduled for a third flight next month.

The third flight may also be delayed slightly to ensure all students have adequate time to comply with three consecutive negative tests before travelling.

144 students are expected on today's flight.