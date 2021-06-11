Five new cases in New Zealand MIQ as another person transferred to hospital

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said two people with COVID-19 were being treated at Middlemore Hospital - both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility.

One was transferred yesterday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday and was reported the following day.

"Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities," the ministry said.

It said for privacy reasons, no further details would be released.

There are no community cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 70 historical cases, out of a total of 530 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 29 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2346.

Yesterday, the government announced an extension on the pause to quarantine-free travel with the Australian state of Victoria, for a further week - until Thursday. The ministry said it would review this on Wednesday.

'Green flights' will continue for those who are eligible, with certain conditions.

"Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on "green flights", meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred," the ministry said.

"All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Rā contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

"Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ Covid Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport."

In a statement yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were 93 cases associated with the outbreak in greater Melbourne, spread over four clusters.

Melbourne has just emerged from a lockdown today, with the state recording no new local cases.

On Queensland and New South Wales travellers, the ministry said health authorities in Australia continue to announce further locations of interest after a COVID-19 positive couple breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne, through regional New South Wales and into Queensland.

"The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

The ministry said anyone in New Zealand who was in those areas at those times was urged to check the Queensland government website and the NSW government website to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest at the specified times.

"Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

"Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event."

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed in New Zealand to date is 2,186,193.

Yesterday there were 4924 tests processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 3784.

The ministry reminded New Zealanders they should stick to the basics.

"Please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keeping track of where you've been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard."