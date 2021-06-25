Fiji sets another new daily record of 308 COVID-19 cases

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said of the new cases, 297 are from the Lami-Nausori Containment Zone, and 11 are from Tramline Nadi.

218 of the cases in Lami-Suva-Nausori are from existing areas of interest, including 153 from Qauia settlement in Lami.

12 cases are from new areas of interest that include Goodman Fielder, Goundar Shipping Company, Nausori Police Barracks, and St. Giles Hospital.

The remaining cases are contacts of known cases, or cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed.

Dr Fong confirmed a 63-year-old, who was positive for COVID–19 has died, however doctors are currently investigating whether this is related to the virus.

The deceased presented to the FEMAT hospital in Suva on 22 June, tested positive and was then referred to CWM Hospital.

Dr Fong added the Goundar Shipping crew have been isolated and new protocols are now in place.

“Any unloading of freight will take place in areas that are clearly demarcated to avoid interactions between the crew and others, including people in Vanua Levu and the outer islands”.

“The crew are not permitted to disembark in Vanua Levu nor in the islands and these protocols have been and will continue to be strictly enforced by the Police, health officials, and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.”

Dr Fong also confirmed there are seven severe cases of COVID-19 admitted at CWM Hospital as two people are doing better and are no longer classified as severe.

He has again warned the metrics that the Health Ministry assesses on a regular basis all indicate that Fiji will see higher increases in daily case numbers in the near-term.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan said they continue to record clusters in Naitasiri and cases emerging from one cluster in Korovou.

She added that two cases were recorded from a family in Lautoka that was detected two days ago.

Dr Sahukhan said Fiji has recorded 13 COVID deaths so far, 11 of which are from the current outbreak alone.

There were 17 recoveries in the last 24 hours which means 2,173 active cases are in isolation.

Fiji has recorded 2,778 cases since the outbreak in April and 2, 848 cases since our first case in March of 2020 with 653 recoveries so far.