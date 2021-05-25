Fiji records three more positive cases of COVID-19

There are now 99 active cases in the country.

The first two cases are from Nadawa, Nasinu and 7-miles in Nasinu.

They are primary contacts of case 211 from Tacirua, who tested positive on Sunday.

The third case is from Samabula and is also a primary contact of an earlier case.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says that there was one positive test result in the first batch of 7000 samples sent to Australia but the patient has now recovered.

Initially, this was reported as inconclusive in Sunday’s update, while the rest of the test results were negative.

“However, we can also confirm that this positive sample, from Natabua Health Centre in Lautoka, is from an already known COVID-19 case that was identified as a contact of another case, and had tested positive for later samples already tested in Fiji. She was isolated, treated, and then released after recovering. No further action is needed for this case, and our total case number remains the same.”

Fiji has had 238 cases in total, with 135 recoveries and four deaths, since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020.