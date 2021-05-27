Fiji records 27 COVID-19 cases in a day

14 of the new cases were announced last evening and another 13 were reported earlier in the day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said one of the cases is a day patient at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

The largest number of cases is from the Fiji Navy with 22 personnel testing COVID positive.

Fiji now has 127 active cases in isolation, eight patients have recovered.

Fiji has had 286 cases in total, with 155 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020.

96,111 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since testing started in early 2020.

Meanwhile patients and staff who were isolated in the Lautoka Hospital have been discharged to go home today.

Dr. Fong says the hospital has completed 21 days of isolation and it has also been 21 days since the last case was recorded from within, with 4 rounds of testing completed for all patients and staff.

He says only emergency services will be operational at the hospital from today and the plan is to open the hospital to the public by 1 June.

