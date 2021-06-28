Fiji records 262 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said five cases are known contacts of cases from the Nawakalevu containment zone that has been undergoing 14 day quarantine in quarantine facilities in Nadi, three are from within the existing Korovou cluster, while the remaining 254 cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong added that 113 cases are from existing areas of interest in this zone, and 43 are from new areas of interest.

He added that the remaining are contacts of known cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

There were 17 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 2,813 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 3,521 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Dr Fong said there have been 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 13 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

He explained that two deaths are still under investigation to determine if they were caused by COVID-19 adding that the Ministry has recorded eight COVID-19 positive patients that died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses that they had been receiving treatment for at the CWM Hospital in Suva.