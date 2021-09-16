Fiji records 146 new cases and one death from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said 69 cases are from the Western Division, 68 cases from the Central and nine cases from the Eastern Division.

There was one lone COVID-19 death reported.

A 93-year-old unvaccinated man from Suva died at home.

Dr Fong said there have been eight more deaths of positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths.

There have been 217 new recoveries since the last update and there are currently 12,870 active cases in the country.

1,328 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,226 active cases in the Western Division, two active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata), and 314 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

The Ministry is reviewing and reconciling its active case database with recoveries and expects recovery numbers to intermittently change markedly as verifications are made.

There have been 49,320 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

There have now been 540 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 538 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.