Fiji has a record 105 new COVID-19 cases in a day

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 98 of the cases are linked to the existing clusters.

21 cases are from the CWM Hospital cluster in Suva, 16 from Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi, six from Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi, one from Kinoya, two from Navosai, 11 from Waila, 11 from Navy, eight from the ministry’s COVID-19 Incident Management Tean, 15 from Muanikoso, Nasinu and seven from the Nasinu Police Barracks.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says cases from some areas are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

These include five from Grantham Road and two from Tacirua in Suva.

Two patients admitted at CWM Hospital for pre-existing severe illnesses have died.

With the ongoing outbreak at the hospital, both patients tested positive for COVID-19 during their admission.

However, Dr Fong says their doctors have determined that their causes of death are related to the pre-existing illnesses for which they were admitted and receiving treatment for at the hospital.

These are not COVID-19 caused deaths.

Doctor Fong says a review of cases from Nadi reported on Saturday has found that one case tested positive twice, and was subsequently counted twice, due to different names for the same person being entered on the forms for each of the samples tested.

Therefore, the duplicate record has been removed from the active and total case count.

Eight patients have recovered, which means there are now 796 active cases in isolation.

There have been 1048 cases during this outbreak that started in April 2021.

A total of 1118 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 312 recoveries and 4 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of six COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

A total of 107,672 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 150,533 tested since testing began in early 2020.

Photo Caption: Fiji Police and Military officers at a check point. Source: FBC News