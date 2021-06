However, the Health Ministry has clarified that the death is not COVID-related and is due to serious medical illness.

This is the second COVID-19 patient to have died from non-COVID-related causes.

The death of the first patient, a 38-year-old woman was confirmed over the weekend.

She was already ill due to other serious medical conditions for which she had been admitted to the hospital.

Photo Caption: CWM Hospital, Suva. Source: FILE Photo