Fiji breaks record with 431 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said the first death was a 74-year-old man was brought to FEMAT in Suva in acute respiratory distress.

The second case was a 71-year-old man also brought to FEMAT unresponsive.

A death which was previously under investigation has now been classified by the clinical team also as a COVID death.

There have now been 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 22 during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are 11 COVID-19 positive patients, who died from conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 36 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 3,896 active cases in isolation.

Dr Fong confirmed there have been 4,779 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 4,849 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 918 recoveries.

A total of 6,282 individuals were screened and 1,307 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 228,716 individuals screened and 31,000 swabbed to date.

The mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,784 individuals and swabbed 358 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative total to 666,507 individuals screened and 54,298 swabbed by mobile teams to date.

Fiji is now 76 days into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.