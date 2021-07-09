Fiji’s new COVID-19 cases remain above 700

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said there have been 101 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 7,138 active cases.

Dr Fong added that there have been 8,591 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

He said five of the patients who died were not vaccinated while one received only the first jab of the vaccine.

The virus is taking its toll on the elderly population with two women aged 80 succumbing to COVID-19.

The other cases are aged between 44 and 68 years.

Fiji has recorded a total of 8,661 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,456 recoveries.