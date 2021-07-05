Fiji’s new COVID-19 cases exceed 500

The first death is a 93-year-old woman from Matata, Valenicina Lami.

The woman died at home and according to protocol was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19. She was not vaccinated.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said the two other deaths were previously reported as under investigation to determine if the cause of death was COVID-19.

Dr Fong added that doctors have now concluded that their deaths were caused by COVID-19.

The first was a 60-year-old man from Lami Village who was declared dead on arrival at the Lami Health Centre.

Dr Fong said according to protocol he was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19. The man was not vaccinated.

The second was a 56-year-old woman from Qauia in Lami who died at home. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was also not vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary for Health said another death of a COVID-19 positive patient that was previously reported as under investigation has now been classified as a non-COVID death.

Doctors have determined that the person died from a pre-existing illness and not COVID-19.

Fiji has now recorded 30 deaths due to COVID-19, with 28 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong said there have been 13 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

Fiji has recorded 108 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 4,909 active cases in isolation.

There have been 6,091 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 6,161 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,209 recoveries.