Fiji’s new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise

There were 1220 new cases reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said there were seven deaths between 31 July and 2 August.

Six people died in the Central Division, and one death was from the Western Division.

The Western division has seen new cases escalate to 464 in a day.

There were 756 new COVID-19 cases in the Central Division.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients however doctors have determined that these were due to serious pre-existing medical conditions.

With the newly reported deaths, there have now been 261 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 259 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are also 139 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

There are currently 22,689 active cases.