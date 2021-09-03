Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll passes 500

The Government also confirmed 250 new cases for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

Thirteen of the new cases are on the outer island of Kadavu and three patients are pregnant women.

Permanent Secretary of Health Dr James Fong said, "This means there are now 270 active cases of Covid-19 in Kadavu," he said. "All these individuals have been isolated."

Fiji now has 16,267 active cases. There were 1102 recoveries.

The death toll is at 505, which 503 of these are from the latest outbreak that began in April, 2021.

Dr Fong said the three women were brought to Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu for close monitoring.

He said processes for the management of deaths had also been established.

He said nine health screening teams had been deployed to systematically undertake outbreak assessments for the 75 villages and 15 settlements on Kadavu.

So far, seven villages had been completed and the initial assessment is expected to be completed.

"The teams are doing swabbing and screening, contact tracing, checking immunisation status and doing vaccination, as well as training the community health workers in each community on monitoring positive patients in their own homes with pulse oximeter machines," Dr Fong said.

"Patients who show low readings in oximetry are referred to the zone nurses and to Vunisea Hospital or Kavala Health Centre for further assessment and care."

Dr Fong said a severe case from Somosomo Village on Malolo was evacuated and two more severe cases on the island were early evidence of an outbreak and the risk of community transmission was very high.

Photo file