Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll passes 300

Fiji now has over 24,420 active cases in isolation, with 317 deaths - 315 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.

The government also confirmed 603 new cases for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

That compares with 657 cases and three deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Doctor James Fong said all the victims had died between August 4 and 9.

He said 11 of the deaths were reported in the Western Division and seven from the Central Division.

* An 83-year-old man from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 6 August. He died four days.

* A 79-year-old woman from Sigatoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital on 6 August. Dr Fong said this means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital.

* An 86-year-old man from Sigatoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Sub-Divisional Hospital on 5 August. Dr Fong said he either died at home or on his way to the hospital.

* A 70-year-old man from Nadi presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress on 7 August. His condition worsened at the health centre and he died on the same day.

* A 75-year-old man from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital on 6 August. Dr Fong he died at home or on his way to the hospital.

* An 83-year-old woman from Lautoka was also declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital on 6 August. This means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital, Dr Fong said.

* An 80-year-old man from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital on 6 August. Dr Fong said the man either died at home or on his way to the hospital.

* An 88-year-old man from Ba presented to the Ba Mission Hospital in respiratory distress on 5 August. He died two days later.

* A 49-year-old man from Nadi was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Nadi Hospital on 8 August. This means that he died at home or on his way to the hospital.

* The 37-year-old mother from Nadi, who had recently given birth, presented to Nadi Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 2 August. She was reported to have had symptoms of cough and shortness of breath for five days. A medical team retrieved her and brought her to the Lautoka Hospital on the same day. She died five days later.

* A 48-year-old man from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 6 August. He died two days later.

* A 60-year-old woman from Dawasamu in Naitasiri presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress on 6 August. She died on the same day.

* A 63-year-old man from Nakasi in Nasinu died at home on 7 August.

* A 70-year-old woman also from Nakasi presented to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 3 August. She died five days later.

* A 68-year-old man from Nasinu died at home on 9 August.

* A 72-year-old woman from Nausori died at home on 7 August.

* An 88-year-old woman from Naitasiri died at home on 8 August.

* An 81-year-old woman from Naitasiri also died at home on 8 August.

Photo Fijian Government Caption: Drive-through vaccination station in Suva