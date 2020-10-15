Donald Trump's son tests positive for Covid-19

Melania Trump says she also has now tested negative for Covid-19.

The White House initially said Barron Trump had tested negative after both his parents tested positive earlier this month.

However Melania Trump said on Wednesday subsequent test results showed Barron had also come down with Covid-19 but showed no symptoms.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is no longer capable of actively spreading Covid-19 and has been given the all clear to attend an upcoming town hall interview with NBC News without putting others at risk.

Top American public health official Anthony Fauci says he and a colleague at the National Institute of Health have reviewed the Covid tests taken by the president to reach the conclusion that the president is not contagious.