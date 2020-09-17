 

Covid-19: Victoria records lowest case increase in three months

BY: Loop Pacific
15:16, September 17, 2020
Victoria has recorded its lowest increase in coronavirus cases in about three months, as the state reported 28 new infections overnight and eight further deaths with Covid-19.

Six of the eight deaths were linked to aged care settings, and the state's coronavirus death toll now stands at 745.

Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day daily case average has fallen from 49.6 yesterday to 44.4 today.

Regional Victoria, which entered step three of its recovery roadmap today, now has a rolling 14-day average of 2.9.

Today is the first time since 24 June Victoria has recorded fewer than 30 new cases.

"That is a fantastic outcome and a tribute to the hard work, sacrifice and contribution every single Victorian is making," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

There are now 941 active cases across the state - a drop of 50 since yesterday - and just 33 of those infections are in regional Victoria.

The State Government has also announced a $26.7 million kindergarten support package to help providers and parents during term four.

 

 

     

