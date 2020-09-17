Covid-19: Victoria records lowest case increase in three months

Six of the eight deaths were linked to aged care settings, and the state's coronavirus death toll now stands at 745.

Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day daily case average has fallen from 49.6 yesterday to 44.4 today.

Regional Victoria, which entered step three of its recovery roadmap today, now has a rolling 14-day average of 2.9.

Today is the first time since 24 June Victoria has recorded fewer than 30 new cases.

"That is a fantastic outcome and a tribute to the hard work, sacrifice and contribution every single Victorian is making," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

There are now 941 active cases across the state - a drop of 50 since yesterday - and just 33 of those infections are in regional Victoria.

The State Government has also announced a $26.7 million kindergarten support package to help providers and parents during term four.