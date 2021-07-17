Covid-19 infections and deaths soar in Fiji

That compares to 1220 cases and 10 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

The government also confirmed six more deaths last night, taking the death toll to 80 - 78 of these from the latest outbreak that began in April.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said all six patients were unvaccinated.

"A 58-year old man from Tacirua presented to a medical facility on Wednesday with severe Covid symptoms including shortness of breath. His condition worsened at the health centre and he died on the same day.

"An 82-year-old man from Waila presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress. He was retrieved by a medical team to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital."

Dr Fong said the man's condition worsened at the CWM Hospital and he died two days after admission on 12 July.

His family reported that he had been unwell with symptoms that included fever, and cough, Dr Fong said.

"The third Covid-19 death to report is a 34-year-old man from Koronivia also presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress on 12 July. His condition worsened at the centre and he died on the same day.

"A 68-year-old man from Valelevu presented to the CWM Hospital with Covid symptoms on 14 July. His condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day he was admitted.

"The fifth death is a 76-year-old woman from Narere who presented to a healthcare facility with severe Covid symptoms including shortness of breath. She was retrieved by a medical team to CWM Hospital on 12 July where her condition worsened and she died on the same day.

"A 92-year-old man from Ba was retrieved by a medical team from an isolation facility and transferred to Lautoka Hospital. His condition worsened in hospital and he died four days after being admitted on 15 July."

Dr Fong said three other people, who tested positive to the virus, had died but their deaths have been classified as due to serious pre-existing medical conditions and not caused by Covid-19.