Cook Islands lift some Covid restrictions

As of this morning there had been 676 cases in the Cooks, with 206 having recovered and 470 still active.

The vast majority of these cases have been on Rarotonga, with several on Aitutaki.

The Prime Minister, Mark Brown, says while none of the Covid-19 victims in the country have needed hospital treatment, one case does have moderate symptoms.

He said this person is being supported by Te Marae Ora and other government agencies.

Mr Brown also said there are 14 active cases aged 70 or over and these people are also being closely monitored.

The prime minister said "our elderly, our unvaccinated and those with non-communicable diseases are also more vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus, and so it is especially important that anyone who falls into one of these categories continues to observe all of the relevant health and safety precautions as closely as possible."

The Cook Islands Government has also announced effective from today, these changes to travel entry requirements:

1/Supervised RAT within 24 hours of departure, has been accepted

2/The 10 day stand down before travel to Rarotonga from NZ, has been removed

3/Restriction on entry for unvaccinated Cook Islanders and Permanent Residents, has been removed

4/MIQ for unvaccinated Cook Islanders and Permanent Residents, has been removed