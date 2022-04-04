Cook Islands eases some Covid restrictions

There is an increase in the number of people who can gather at outdoor events from 50 to 100.

The maximum limit for indoor spaces will continue to be 50 people.

Contact sport has resumed with the requirement of players to return a negative RAT result on the day of play.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said some sports codes are delaying the resumption of competition until after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Cook Islands has peaked.

He said there has been some push back on the charging of RAT tests for players and this is being reviewed for a better solution.

The Cook Islands has recorded 2118 positive cases of Covid-19, with 722 active cases and 1396 recovered.

Photo RNZ Caption: Prime Minister Mark Brown