After 3,000 covid tests, 11 more cases discovered

In a statement released late Wednesday night, Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said the first six were related to the Vunimono/Nadali cluster and were in home isolation.

The other five are household contacts of a previous case who had been quarantined at a facility in Nausori and had tested negative when they were first admitted to the facility.

"Three previously infected patients have recovered, which means there are currently 57 active cases in home isolation or quarantine facilities. We appreciate the cooperation of the people of Fiji in staying at home, avoiding unnecessary contacts outside the immediate family, quickly reporting symptoms and potential contacts with infected persons, and using the careFIJI app," Dr Fong said.

"We also appreciate the cooperation of the business houses and employers in working with government to implement strict Covid safe protocols and measures."

Businesses can now apply for a Covid Pass in order to begin operations although high risk businesses are still not allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, more vaccines came through the COVAX facility and further deliveries from Australia and New Zealand are expected later this week, Dr Fong said.

"By the end of the week, we will have approximately 86,000 doses and will be able to begin our next round of inoculation by next week. Our priority will be to provide first-dose inoculation to the rest of the frontline workers including those who have a high level of public contact in their employment such as taxi and bus drivers and those working in supermarkets; Fijians living in densely populated areas; and to individuals who are particularly vulnerable because of age, compromised immunity and certain chronic illnesses."

The government says it will complete the vaccination process for those who had already received their first dose.

"The vaccination plan includes taking vaccines to Fijians through mobile units. This will ensure that all Fijians will be able to access the vaccine without having to travel far or wait too long in queues."