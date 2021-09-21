8000 children tested COVID-19 positive in Fiji

The country recorded 49,889 cases as of last Sunday.

The minister told Parliament that the next task is to identify people who remain unvaccinated.

“This process has commenced in the greater Suva, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi corridor and they have already picked up segments of the population with some in the vulnerable categories who missed out during the initial trial”.

Dr Waqainabete added they want to ensure every Fijian is safe.

The Ministry had earlier said they will not make it mandatory for children to be vaccinated.

Vaccination for students between the ages of 15 and 17 years begin yesterday.

However, the vaccines will only be administered with the consent of parents.