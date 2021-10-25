80 community cases reported in NZ

There were also five cases reported in managed isolation.

There was no media conference. In a statement, the Health Ministry said 46 of the cases are unlinked. There are now 287 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

There are 50 people in hospital, including four people in intensive care. The Ministry said the average age of those in hospital is 44.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 104 community cases of Covid-19.

The two new cases in Waikato - one in Te Awamutu and one in Hamilton - remain unlinked, along with five other cases in the region.

The Ministry said the Waikato DHB was continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help determine any undetected community spread of Covid-19.

"We are urging anyone in Waikato - in particular, people in Te Awamutu - to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19."

One of yesterday's cases was in Blenheim. The person tested positive after arriving on a flight from Rotorua via Wellington. This is the first community case of Covid-19 in the South Island since the current outbreak began.

The Ministry said that the Covid-19 positive case in Blenheim is unvaccinated, but that two household contacts have returned negative results.

The Ministry is still asking residents in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman with symptoms - no matter how mild - to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

The new Northland case reported Sunday is linked to the four cases already confirmed in the region.

"This individual was tested as a close contact of the previous cases confirmed yesterday."

Until Sunday the number of community Covid-19 cases reported has been in triple figures for three days running, with 129 cases reported on Friday and 102 cases on Thursday.

There have now been 2572 cases in the current outbreak, and 5278 since the pandemic began.

There were 42,482 vaccinations given yesterday - 11,777 first doses and 30,705 second doses.

"It remains our number one protection against Covid-19," said the Ministry. "The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life."