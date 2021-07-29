5 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand MIQ

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

Two previously reported historical cases, associated with the Playa Zahara fishing vessel, have now been reclassified as ‘not a case’. Neither case meets the current COVID-19 case definition.

As a result, these cases have been removed from our total cases count and our historical cases tally.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 46.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 107 historical cases, out of a total of 694 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,511.

